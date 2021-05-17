TN CM MK Stalin COVID-19 advisory panel has former AIADMK minister and PMK leader

Chief Minister MK Stalin is the chairman of the advisory panel which has one member from each political party that have a representation in the Legislative Assembly.

Showing clear signs that he is moving away from politics of vendetta, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formed an advisory panel of legislators drawn from all political parties with legislature representation. The committee was constituted as per a resolution adopted in the all party meeting held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on May 13 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The 13-member panel will have AIADMK leader and former state health minister C Vijayabhaskar as one of its members.

Chief Minister Stalin is the chairman of the advisory panel, which has one member from each political party that has a representation in the legislative assembly. This includes parties which contested on the symbol of DMK and AIADMK. The other members of the panel are Dr N Ezhilan of the DMK, GK Mani of the PMK, AM Manirathnam of the Congress, Dr Sadan Tirumalaikumar of the MDMK, Nainar Nagendran of the BJP, SS Balaji of the VCK, T Ramachandran of the CPI, Dr MH Jawaharullah of the Manathiya Makkal Katchi (MMK), R Easwaran of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK), T Velmurugan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Pooval Jagan Moorthy of Puratchi Bharatham and VP Nagal Malli of the CPM.

The government said that the advisory committee will meet as per the urgency and need of the emerging Covid-19 situation.

Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the Health Department said. The total number of fresh cases stands at 33,181 and deaths at 311, the Department said. The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 till date, it said.

According to a medical bulletin, 21,317 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 13,61,204 leaving 2,19,342 active infections. Chennai accounted for 6,247 new infections, totalling 4,38,391 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 5,764 deaths.

