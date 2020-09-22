TN CM launches solar and electric autos run by women, promises 5000 jobs

According to a statement from the government, the project, with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, will create employment for 5000 employees.

news Employment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environmental protection. This project is the result of the Chief Minister's efforts on fetching investment to Tamil Nadu and facilitating job opportunities for the youth, an official release said.

During his overseas trip last year, Palaniswami signed a memorandum of understanding with M Auto at Dubai, and offered his government’s support on providing charging stations, manufacturing units among other things. M Auto is the first firm to receive a license for starting the operation.

The project, involving an investment of about Rs 100 crore, will create employment opportunities to 5,000 employees, the release said. These autos manufactured by M Auto Electric Mobility are equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic button and tabs and can be used for various purposes. Most of the drivers will be women.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Industries minister MC Sampath, senior ministers, officials, M-Auto Electric Mobility chairman Mansoor Ali Khan and the company's managing director Yasmeen Jawahar participated in the launch event.

During his trip which also included the UK and US, Palaniswami signed MoUs with 41 companies which committed an investment of Rs 8,835 crore in total. These projects would create new jobs for over 35,520 persons, the release said.

Here is what the M autos that were flagged off look like:

M-Autos is a retrofit electric Auto with a maximum speed of 70 km per hour. It is both a sustainable and economical alternative to autos that run on Diesel and Petrol. They can accommodate three passengers along with one driver. They are also very useful for providing sustainable last-mile coverage.

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram Smart City had also undertaken a similar initiative that would benefit women. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs tweeted that,” Thiruvananthapuram Smart City has given 15 e-Autos and 15 e rickshaws to 30 women BPL beneficiaries. An AIS Compliant GPS has been installed in all vehicles. SCTL is also installing charging stations at various locations within the city which shall facilitate in top-up charging.”