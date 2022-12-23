TN CM launches Manam initiative to offer psychological support to medical students

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Manam will be implemented in all medical colleges across the state and would be gradually expanded to arts and science colleges as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (Manam), an initiative of the state government, on Thursday, December 22. The programme, which offers psychological support for the mental well-being of medical college students, was launched over video conferencing at the government medical colleges in Trichy, Pudukottai, and Karur. The district collectors of the respective districts were present at the event.

"Manam aims to prevent suicides and suicidal tendencies among students and also to tackle their mental health issues in all 36 government medical colleges across the state," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Under this programme, peer counsellors will be roped in to identify students going through mental distress and provide them with psychological support. A team comprising a professor and 10 students will be established in each college for the purpose, Subramanian said.

"Initially, Manam will be implemented in all the medical colleges and gradually expanded to the arts and science colleges as well," Subramanian added. Manam's helpline number is 14416.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service, equipped with modern life-saving equipment, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.84 crore. He also inaugurated an intermediate care centre for inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai. The 14-room centre was established at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore. The Half Way Home, already functioning at the IMH to accommodate patients who have recovered but are not accepted by their families, was also upgraded.

(With PTI inputs)