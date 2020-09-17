TN CM inaugurates Pallavaram and Vandalur flyovers in Chengalpet district

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the groundwork for two U-shaped flyovers at Tidel Park and Indra Nagar junctions on the long Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR road).

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the flyovers at Pallavaram and at Vandalur in Chengalpattu district on Thursday, close to six years since work on them first began. The two new flyovers, one at the Vandalur-Kelambakkam-Mambakkam junction and the other at the Pallavaram GST Market road-Kundrathur junction, are now open to the public. While work on the Vandalur flyover began in 2014, the one at Pallavaram was first proposed in the 2011-12 budget sessions.

“When complaints came in regarding traffic congestion at Kelambakkam junction, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa gave orders for a flyover. The Vandalur flyover (Rs 55 crore) with three-way paths on either side has now been completed. Similarly, the one at Pallavaram (Rs 80.74 crore) too has been completed,” Chief Minister Palaniswami said while speaking during the inaugural function.

The 1.53-kilometre long flyover on GST Road at the Pallavaram junction intends to ease traffic on this route and enable safe travelling for motorists. Work for it began when J Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister and Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Minister of Highways and Minor Ports.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister inaugurated groundwork for two U-shaped flyovers to come at Tidel Park junction and Indra Nagar junctions on the long Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR road). Rs 108.13 crore has been set aside for this.

Speaking on the progress of other projects in Chennai, the Chief Minister also informed that the subway up to Korattur, built on a budget of Rs 21.9 crore, is almost done. “95% of work is done. On September 20 this too will be inaugurated and opened for public use,” he added.

Talking about the progress of other projects, he said that the flyover at Kolathur neighbourhood in Chennai has been partially completed. “The left side is yet to be completed. By October this too will be completed,” he added. According to him, the Koyambedu junction flyover, being constructed on a budget of Rs 93.50 crore, is in progress with plans to open it for public use by December 2020.

The CM also informed that the Medavakkam flyover (Rs 146.41 crore), Keelkattalai flyover (Rs 64 crore), Thiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panjatti flyover (Rs 58.64 crore) and Tambaram arial walk-way (Rs 19.75 crore) are in different stages of completion. The Chromepet Radha Nagar subway (Rs 28.9 crore) is proposed to be completed by December 2021 and the Perungalathur railway flyover (Rs 206 crore) is projected to be completed by 2022.