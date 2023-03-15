TN CM felicitates Bellie and Bomman, stars of Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers

CM Stalin also announced Rs 1 lakh to each of the mahouts and cavadis at both Anamalai and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve while felicitating Bomman and Bellie in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Bellie and Bomman, whose lives have been featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, on Wednesday, March 15. The CM, who met Bellie and Bomman at the Secretariat in Chennai, wished them well and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh each, along with a citation.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister ordered that Rs 1 lakh must be paid to each of the 91 mahouts and cavadis (helpers) at the Theppakkadu and Kozhikamuthi elephant camps in Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin also announced that Rs 9.10 crore be allocated to construct houses for the mahouts and cavadis in both camps. The funds will be distributed from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, the statement said.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Environment, Supriya Sahu were among the other higher officials present at the felicitation event.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, became the first Indian documentary to win an Oscar on Monday, March 13. After the felicitation event, Kartiki said she is overjoyed and proud to see the couple being honored by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Kartiki and producer Guneet Monga accepted the Oscar award on March 13 for their 39-minute film that showcased the depth of the bond between tribal people and animals in Nilgiris.

The Theppakkadu elephant camp is located inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, while the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp is located in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore district. Mahouts and cavadis at Theppakadu are majorly from the Kattunayakkar and Kurumbar tribal communities. In Anamalai, Malasar tribes look after orphaned, captive, and trained Kumki elephants.

The Elephant Whisperers, which won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, between Bomman, Bellie, and two orphaned elephant calves Raghu and Ammu. The Elephant Whisperers is the directorial debut of Kartiki, who has previously worked as a natural historian and social documentary filmmaker and photojournalist.

