TN CM EPS announces Rs 1 crore solatium for slain cop's family

Special sub inspector Wilson was shot dead by two men on Wednesday night.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the family of a policeman who was shot dead by two persons at a state check post bordering Kerala.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said he had announced in the state Assembly on Thursday that the relief, besides government job for one person from the family on compassionate grounds, would be provided.

Special sub-inspector Wilson was killed on Wednesday.

"Considering his noble sacrifice, I have directed a relief of Rs 1 crore to his family," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Two men, suspected to be Abdul Shameem (25) and Thoufeeq Yusuf (27), reportedly shot at the SSI using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakkavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari district on the border with Kerala by 9:30 pm on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had said.

"Wilson sustained injuries and fell down," the Chief Minister said, adding he was rushed to the Kuzhithurai Government Hospital, which declared him brought dead.

The Kerala police have announced a reward for those who provide information about the two suspects, who are Nagercoil residents Towfiq and Shameem.

Two live and two empty bullets were recovered from the scene.

"Two suspects who shot dead an SSI at Kaliyikkavila in Tamil Nadu have escaped after committing the crime.

Anyone with any information regarding them can call the following numbers-- 0471 2722500, 9497900999," it said in a release.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Palaniswami said, “The special teams are studying the CCTV footage from that area's shops and houses. The case is under investigation. The government will take stern action to arrest the offenders soon and get them stringent punishment.”

It is not known if the men are affiliated to any group, however Tamil Nadu police confirmed to TNM that the two men were both wanted by the National Investigation Agency. The Kerala police has also issued a look out notice against the 2 suspects.

Wilson is survived by his wife and two daughters.