TN CM to discuss status of Class 12 exams during COVID-19 meeting on Monday

Tamil Nadu reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, of which 2,124 cases were from Chennai alone.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Amid the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a meeting with cabinet ministers and other senior officials in the government on Monday.The Chief Minister is expected to discuss measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and also the status of class 12 exams scheduled to begin on April 16, as per reports.

Tamil Nadu reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, of which 2,124 cases were from Chennai alone. The number of active cases across Tamil Nadu stood at 41,955 as of Sunday. The state had tested 88,538 samples on Sunday.

In Mondayâ€™s meeting, the Chief MInister is likely to discuss the option of imposing night curfews in the state. The meeting comes days after Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s new restrictions came into force. After announcing a set of restrictions that came into effect on April 10, the state government added that entry of people will be prohibited in the beaches in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts during Saturdays, Sundays and government holidays.

It is also expected that Edappadi Palaniswami will discuss the conduct of Class 12 public exams scheduled in the coming weeks. The written exams are due to begin on May 3 while the practical exams are scheduled to commence on April 16. In a situation where COVID-19 cases are on an upward trajectory, several parents and teachers have expressed concern around telling students to come to schools in person to give their exams. Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place in Tamil Nadu till at least May 2, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss the options and let the officials take the call in consultation with the Election Commission of India (ECI).