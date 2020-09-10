TN CM announces Rs 7 lakh solatium to family of NEET aspirant who died by suicide

He also added that a family member, based on their qualification, will be given a government or a government related job.

news NEET

Reacting to the news of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant Vigneshâ€™s death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has now announced a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to the family. He also added that a family member, based on their qualification, will be given a government or a government-related job.

The death of Vignesh from Tamil Naduâ€™s Ariyalur district on September 9, allegedly due to exam stress, has once again revived questions on the national entrance exam being unfair towards students coming from rural areas and from working class families. On Thursday, the relatives of the 17-year-old protested outside the hospital asking to scrap the exam, before agreeing to take his body.

Expressing grief over the youth ending his life due to mental stress, the Chief Minister said such extreme steps by students anguished him a lot and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Sustained efforts and a determination to face any issue would bring success and there are myriad ways to emerge victorious in life, he told the student community and assured them that the government is always committed to their welfare. Also, he appealed to parents to understand the aspirations of their children and render appropriate guidance so as to prevent suicidal tendencies.

According to reports, Vignesh had attempted NEET twice earlier. While he had secured a seat in agricultural sciences, he was hoping to crack NEET this year to gain entrance into a medical college. Enquiries are being made into his death while his parents have claimed exam stress to be the reason for it. Reportedly no suicide note has been found.

NEET has been a topic of heavy debate in Tamil Nadu ever since the death of Anitha, who was also from Ariyalur, in the year 2017. The medical aspirant who would have been the first-generation doctor in her family fought to have the exam scrapped that year, challenging NEET in the Supreme Court. Anithaâ€™s death sparked widespread protests in the state, with many calling for the cancellation of the exam.

Pattali Makkal Katchi, meanwhile, announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Vignesh and reiterated its demand to do away with the national test.

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district allegedly died by suicide after being unable to receive her Admit Card for the exam. Following this, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

(With IANS inputs)