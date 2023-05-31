TN CM announces Rs 5 lakh for family of person killed by wild elephant Arikomban

The deceased person, Paulraj (57), was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Theni on May 27 after falling from his bike and sustaining injuries.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, May 30, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Paulraj who died in the attack by wild elephant Arikomban in the state's Theni district. Paulraj (57) was admitted to Government Medical College hospital, Theni and he succumbed on Tuesday. He sustained injuries after falling from his bike as Arikomban was running amok.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M Mathiventhan and Rural Development Minister I Periyaswamy had, on Sunday, May 28, visited Paulraj at Theni Government Medical College Hospital. The minister had also handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Paulraj's family.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that a team of forest officials drawn from all parts of the state were camping at Theni's Cumbum and a special control room has been opened in the area to capture the wild elephant that was creating problems for people.

Stalin also said that the Director of Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve was heading the Forest Department team constituted to nab the wild elephant.

Arikomban, the wild tusker, was relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and had forayed into the human settlement in Cumbum. The elephant had killed a few persons in Kerala and attacked around 300 houses and ration shops at Chinnakanal.

He was tranquilised and captured and then relocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29. The elephant was also fixed with a radio collar which was monitored jointly by both Kerala and Tamil Nadu Forest Departments.