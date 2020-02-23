TN CM announces project to prevent sea erosion in Thoothukudi

Edappadi K Palaniswami also announced that the fourth phase of the Tamirabarani-Karumeni-Nambiyaru river linking scheme will be completed this year.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a project to prevent sea erosion at an outlay of Rs 52.46 crore in Thoothukudi district. He also said the fourth phase of the Tamirabarani-Karumeni-Nambiyaru river linking scheme will begin soon and will be completed this year.

Inaugurating the Dr P Sivanthi Adityan memorial constructed at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore in Veerapandipattinam in Thoothukudi district, Palaniswami said the sea erosion prevention project will be implemented at Alanthurai. According to him, the linking of three rivers, Tamirabarani-Karumeni-Nambiyaru, will be completed this year with the fourth phase of the project starting soon.

Palaniswami said the river-linking project will facilitate supply to water starved areas in the district which would benefit agriculture. He added that a check dam will be built across the Karumeni river at Amarapuram village at an outlay of Rs 3.7 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced several other projects like the construction of a taluk office at Sathaankulam and markets at Thiruvaikumdam, Sathaankulam, Tiruchendur and Udankudi areas.

Pointing out that his government was heaping accolades in all departments, CM claimed that his government would keep up its promises unlike the opposition that made "unrealistic promises" and won the Assembly elections.

Praising Adityan, Edappadi K Palaniswami said the Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi grew fast under him. Adityan also set up several educational institutions and was interested in sports. CM shared that Adityan was the head of the Indian Olympic Association and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008.

Watch:

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read: Explained: The list of NPR questions AIADMK wants Centre to avoid