TN Class 12 board exam results to be out only in June

Amid the lockdown due to COVID-19, the paper evaluation of class 12 board exams is yet to begin and will be starting only in the second week of May.

The evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 students in Tamil Nadu will begin only by the second week of May, thus pushing the declaration of results to June. Generally, the class 12 results in the state are released in May, thus making it fit into the admissions calendar of colleges and universities.

As per a report in the Times of India, the results of class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu were scheduled to be out on April 24. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the preventive and mitigation measures in place in the state, have led to the postponement of evaluation and result publication. Since the results are expected to be out only by June this year, the engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, which are based on the marks earned by the student in his/her class 12 board exams, are also expected to be delayed. However, the Department of Higher Education of Tamil Nadu is planning to start online registration for engineering admissions simultaneously during the evaluation in order to reduce the delay.

Earlier, the government of Tamil Nadu had announced that it will conduct fresh exams for around 34,000 students who could not give their last board exam in Tamil Nadu due to the lockdown.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has also kept the infrastructure ready for starting online counselling for engineering admissions like last year. The process is set to begin along with the paper evaluation of class 12 students.

Meanwhile, the School Education department of Tamil Nadu assured that the class 10 board exams will be conducted once the lockdown is lifted. The clarification came after speculation about the exams getting cancelled due to multiple extensions of the lockdown. The schedule for the exams will be released later, the school education department said.