TN Class 11 results: 96.04% overall pass percentage, Coimbatore tops state

Students can check their results on the Directorate of Government Examinations website.

news Education

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 96.04% in the Class 11 board exams conducted in March 2020. The results of the exams were released on Friday. Coimbatore district recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.10% in the state followed by Virudhunagar (97.90%) and Karur (97.51%).

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) released the results of the board exams on its website on Friday. A total of 8,30,654 candidates had registered for this yearâ€™s exams, of which 8,15,442 candidates wrote the exams conducted between March 4 and March 26, 2020. Of the total candidates who wrote the exams, 7,63,424 were in the general stream and 52,018 were in the vocational stream.

The total pass percentage recorded this year is 96.04%, which is higher than the pass percentage of the previous academic year (2018-19) which was 95%. Girl students recorded a higher pass percentage (97.49%) than boys (94.38%). Of the 2,819 candidates with disabilities who took the exams, 2,672 passed all the papers this year.

Students of private schools recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.51% clearing the exams. Government schools recorded a 92.71% pass percentage while government aided schools recorded 96.95%.

Among subjects, 99.95% of students who wrote the Chemistry exam managed to pass the paper. The Computer Science paper recorded the next best pass record with 99.25% of the students clearing the subject followed by Mathematics (98.56%).

Science group students recorded the highest group-wise pass percentage with 96.33% students clearing all the subjects while 96.28% students who studied Commerce subjects passed in all the papers. The pass percentage in Arts stream is 94.11% and vocational stream is 92.77%.