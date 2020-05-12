TN Class 10 state board exams to begin on June 2: Hereâ€™s the schedule

The exams were originally scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 13.

Coronavirus Education

Board exams for class 10 students studying the state syllabus in Tamil Nadu will have their exams from June 1. The announcement was made by KA Sengottaiyan, the state school education minister.

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Sengottaiyan said that the board exams for class 10 will be conducted from June 1 to June 12. He also stated that the board exams of class 11, which was scheduled on March 26 will be held on June 2 and the re-exam for around 36,000 students of class 12, who couldnâ€™t write their board exam on March 24 will be conducted on June 4.

The minister also released the exam timetable for class 10 students.

June 1 - Language

June 3 - English

June 5 - Mathematics

June 6 - Optional language

June 8 - Science

June 10 - Social Science

June 12 - Vocational subjects

Adding that the exams will be conducted with adequate physical distancing at the centres, Sengottaiyan also said that decision of transportation options for students to reach the exam centres will be taken by the Chief Minister in the third week of May.

To a question about evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 students whose board exams completed by March last week, Sengottaiyan said that the valuation process will begin by May 27.

Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu were initially scheduled to begin on March 27 and end on April 13. However, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami announced on March 21 that the exams will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the new dates will be announced later. Tamil Nadu had also ordered all educational institutions to shut down till March 31 initially as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, the state has over 8000 cases of COVID-19 with 2051 recoveries. Fifty three patients have died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.