TN Catholic priest held for sexual harassment, cops to probe if there are more victims

Benedict Anto, a Syro Malankara Catholic church priest who hailed from Kaliyakkavilai in the Kanniyakumari district was arrested in Nagercoil

The Kanniyakumari police on Monday, March 20, arrested a 30-year-old Catholic priest who was on the run in connection with a sexual assault case. Benedict Anto, a Syro Malankara Catholic church priest who hails from Kaliyakkavilai in Kanniyakumari district, was arrested in Nagercoil while he was trying to escape to Tirunelveli district.

Benedict was arrested based on a complaint filed by Mini Ajitha, a resident from Kattathurai. In her complaint, Mini alleged that a false complaint had been filed against her son by Benedict and that he had been allegedly sexually abusing many women. According to Mini, Benedict got into a quarrel with her son when the latter alleged that Benedict had sexually harassed his female friend. The heated argument escalated into a scuffle, and Benedict lodged a complaint against Mini’s son at the Kollengode police station. Based on this, the son was arrested. Following this, Mini filed a complaint with the Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police, alleging that Benedict lodged a false complaint against her son and Benedict was allegedly abusing many women.

In her complaint, Mini asked for the release of her son and demanded the arrest of Benedict highlighting his abusive behaviour towards women. A 19-year-old woman, who accompanied Mini, also alleged that she was sexually harassed by Benedict while she was in the church. She told the police that sent her inappropriate Whatsapp messages including photos of his private body parts.

Speaking to TNM, South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg said that three special teams were formed to nab Benedict, after receiving a complaint. “He was on the run but we traced his location and arrested him on Monday. He has been remanded to judicial custody till April 3, 2023. The case is under investigation,” he added. The Nagercoil cyber crime police are investigating the case.

Kanniyakumari police in a tweet asked people to reach the police if they have any information regarding the case.

Some information is being shared on social media with regard to a case of sexual harassment recently registered in Kanyakumari district. The said accused Benedict Anto has been duly arrested on 20-03-2023 and sent to judicial custody. (1/2) — Kanniyakumari District Police (@kumari_police) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime police registered a case against Benedict under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A(1)(ii) (a demand or request for sexual favours), 354A(1)(iii) (showing pornography against the will of a woman), and under sections 67 (Publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, along with section 4 (penalty for harassment of women)of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act.

Earlier this week, a group of men allegedly snatched a laptop and cellphone from Benedict. A few days later, photos, videos and screenshots of his text messages with many women and girls emerged on social media. Kanniyakumari police told TNM that a preliminary inquiry is being conducted to find whether Benedict’s laptop and mobile were allegedly snatched from him. If the claims found are to be true, the police will file the complaint to investigate it further. Benedict’s laptop and two cellphones will be sent to the forensic lab to know if any data have been erased from his laptop or not.