TN caste crime: Doctors from Stanley Medical College to perform surgery on survivor

Seventeen-year-old Chinnadurai, a Dalit student, was attacked by six minors from a dominant caste after he complained to his teacher about being subjected to casteist harassment.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid a visit to the survivor of the recent Nanguneri caste-based crime at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. During his visit, Subramanian announced that a team of specialised doctors from Stanley Medical College in Chennai will soon be performing a surgery on the survivor's arm. Speaking to the media on Sunday, August 14, Subramanian stated that the medical experts will travel from Chennai to Tirunelveli to conduct the operation on the 17-year-old survivor.

The survivor, Chinnadurai, a 12th-grade student from the Dalit community, was brutally attacked by six minors belonging to a dominant caste. The incident unfolded after Chinnadurai reported to his teacher about enduring caste-based harassment. The attack occurred on August 9. Chinnadurai's 14-year-old sister also became a victim as she tried to intervene during the attack at their home. The attackers wielded sickles, but they fled the scene as neighbors gathered. The police apprehended the six students responsible for the assault on August 11.

Minister Subramanian, as reported by The New Indian Express, addressed the media and expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the medical team. He mentioned that these doctors will remain in Tirunelveli for ten days following the surgery. The Minister also shared that once the survivors have recuperated, they will be enrolled in a boarding school. Adding to this, Ma Subramanian emphasised that the survivors are receiving both psychological support and physical treatment as part of their recovery process, according to DT Next.