TN Budget: Health screening scheme expanded to migrant workers, unorganised sector

Finance Minister PTR announced that the scheme will be expanded to 711 factories in the first phase, covering 8.35 lakh workers.

news Tamil Nadu Budget 2023

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagamâ€™s (DMK) Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam health scheme will be expanded to industries, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said while presenting the state Budget on Monday, March 20. Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam is the DMK governmentâ€™s flagship scheme to provide health services to peopleâ€™s doorsteps. Finance Minister PTR announced that the scheme will be expanded to 711 factories in the first phase, covering 8.35 lakh workers.

"Workers are the bedrock of the economy", PTR said, adding that the scheme will help screen non-communicable diseases among workers in factories and unorganised sectors like construction. Health checkup camps will be held in these factories with specific emphasis on non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, the Finance Minister announced. It is to be noted that migrant labourers from other states can avail under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

While announcing new schemes under the family welfare section, PTR also announced the inauguration of new hospitals in Tamil Nadu. Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital, with a capacity of 1000 beds will be inaugurated on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy, Chennai. Further, a new building will be constructed in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Trichy at a cost of Rs 110 crore, he added.

The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was launched in 2021 by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The scheme was DMKâ€™s major promise to the people of the state during the run-up to the Assembly elections. Under it, citizens who are above 45 years of age are screened through door-to-door check-ups to detect non-communicable diseases that may lead to sudden mortality and impact peopleâ€™s lives.