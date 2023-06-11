TN BJPâ€™s K Venkatesan arrested in land scam worth Rs 2 crore

With this, Venkatesan has eight cases in total against him, including an attempt to murder case.

news Politics

Avadi police in Tamil Nadu have arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)â€™s K Venkatesan in connection with a land scam worth Rs 2 crore. Venkatesan, it must be noted, is already accused in a red sanders smuggling case from 2015, despite which he was briefly made the state secretary of the BJPâ€™s OBC Morcha in 2022.

The land scam case, according to available reports, is to do with a plot of land in Padianallur, measuring about one acre (23.5 cents). In the police complaint, a man identified as Sulthan has alleged that though the land belongs to him, Venkatesan, another person called Pradeepkumar and his son Nareshkumar have taken over the land. Nareshkumar is also a BJP member and is the partyâ€™s Thiruvallur district secretary. Venkatesan also lives in Padianallur. All three accused have been arrested by the Avadi police.

With this, Venkatesan has eight cases in total against him. The 54-year-old has seven cases pending against him at the M4 Redhills Police Station â€” including an attempt to murder case â€” and was arrested under the stringent Goondas Act in 2011. He was also registered as a history-sheeter until 2013 when he moved a writ petition before the Madras High Court seeking a cancellation of the history sheet and received a favourable judgement.

In August 2015, the Andhra Pradesh police arrested four high-profile smugglers including Venkatesan, a Dubai-based donâ€™s son, and a smuggler linked to a Bhutan-based module. Venketesan was released in 2016. He is also a former member of the youth wing of the AIADMK and rose through the ranks to become the deputy secretary.

Read: TN BJP makes man accused in smuggling cases an office bearer, removes after row