TN BJP president L Murugan finds a place in PM Modiâ€™s Cabinet

The announcement is a big boost for the Tamil Nadu BJP unit.

Tamil Nadu gets a representation in the Union Cabinet with BJP president L Murugan being sworn into Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s cabinet as the reshuffle was announced on July 7, Wednesday. He has served as Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes The 44-year-old has over 15 years of experience as an advocate and has been the Standing Counsel to the Government of India at Madras High Court since BJP came to power.

In March 2020, L Murugan won the race to become the Tamil Nadu BJPâ€™s State President. Senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, KT Raghavan and Vanathi Srinivasan were all touted to be top contenders for the job. Murugan was the second leader from the Dalit community to become the state president. SP Kirubanithi held the post 20 years ago.

Murugan had unsuccessfully contested under the BJP ticket from Rasipuram Constituency in Namakkal district in 2011 Elections. In the 2021 elections, he lost in the Dharapuram constituency by a margin of 812 votes against DMKâ€™s N. Kayalvizhi.

He had led the high-voltage Vetri Vel Yatra in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections. Under him as president, the BJP won four seats out of the 20 that it contested in the state, the highest ever in Tamil Nadu.

The 44-year-old has been working for the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) ever since his college days. He completed his undergraduate degree in law from Dr Ambedkar Law College in Chennai, and a master in International Law and International Organisations from the University of Madras. He also has a post graduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights.