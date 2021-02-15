TN BJP member files complaint against actor Oviyaa for â€˜Go Back Modiâ€™ tweet

The tweet had come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on Sunday to launch and inaugurate several projects.

news Controversy

A day after actor Oviyaa tweeted with the hashtag #GoBackModi, the legal wing of Tamil Nadu BJP submitted a petition to the cyber crime cell demanding action against her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chennai on Sunday to launch a few projects and inaugurate a few more. According to a report in DT Next, the petition was submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Cell, CB-CID seeking inquiry against the tweet. The party also demanded that the police check if the actorâ€™s intention behind the tweet was to incite public disorder ahead of PM Modiâ€™s visit to the stateâ€™s capital city and take appropriate action against her.

The said tweet was posted from â€˜Oviyaasweetzâ€™, the official Twitter account of the actor, known from Bigg Boss Tamil, on Saturday. BJPâ€™s State Secretary also alleged that Sri Lanka and China were working with the likes of Oviyaa to create law and order problems against Indiaâ€™s sovereignty and that some political parties are also indulging in activities that would lead to distortion of peace and order in and around Chennai. However, he did not present any proof to back his claims.

BJP's State President and Social Media head CTR Nirmal Kumar denied it. "No complaint has been launched from BJP Legal wing against any individual who claim themselves as a celebrity," he responded to TNM.

Prime Minister Modi reached Chennai around 10.30 am on Sunday and proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium near Central railway station. A special event was organised, which saw the participation of Chief MInister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief MInister O Panneerselvam, for the Prime Minister to launch the new projects. The Prime Minister, after the launch, also reportedly had a small one-to-one interaction with the Chief Minister before leaving for Kochi around 1.30 pm.

The Prime Ministerâ€™s visit to Chennai was expected to be significant since Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a few monthsâ€™ time. The Assembly elections is expected to take place in a single phase and a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) had visited the state a couple of days ago to review the poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu. However, in his current visit, Modi did not have any party meetings with the BJPâ€™s electoral ally AIADMK, except the short meeting with Chief Minister Palaniswami.