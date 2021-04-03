TN BJP lodges complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin for remark against PM Modi

The BJP has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to disqualify the candidature of Udhayanidhi from Chepauk constituency.

After Udhayanidhi Stalin said BJP leaders Sushama Swaraj and Arun Jaitley passed away as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sidelined them, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has given a complaint to the Chief Electoral officer to cancel the candidature of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk constituency. The DMK leader made the comment during a campaign in Dharapuram on Wednesday said, both Sushama Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died owing to the mental torture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following this, BJP Tamil Nadu state general secretary and party spokesman and advocate KT Raghavan while speaking to IANS said, "A BJP delegation has already met Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu and lodged a formal complaint to disqualify Udhayanidhi Stalin from contesting elections owing to his highly derogatory remarks against respected BJP leaders, late Sushama Swaraj and late Arun Jaitley. This is highly condemnable and we have lodged a criminal complaint against him with the Chennai police commissioner."

The daughters of the two leaders also immediately responded to Udhayanidhi’s statement and called it a lie on Friday. Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of Sushama Swaraj, had disapproved of the statement of Udhayanidhi and in a tweet said, “The statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin was totally false and that the Prime Minister had bestowed upon the family utmost care and respect at a time when it was needed most. The Prime minister and BJP had stood by the family like a rock”.

The daughter of Arun Jaitley, Sonali Jaitley Bakshi, also came out against the DMK scion and in a tweet said, “My dad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a personal bond beyond politics and that to make false allegations under election pressure was not right”.

Udhayanidhi Stalin made the comment as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement where he said that the crown prince of the DMK had reached the top post in the party by sidelining many leaders.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to contest his debut elections from Chepauk constituency on April 6.