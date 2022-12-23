TN BJP leader’s residence vandalised: Case against 13 including three DMK councillors

The suspected reason for the trespassing and vandalism is a speech made by Sasikala Pushpa during the Christmas celebration conducted by the BJP on Wednesday, December 21.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu vice president Sasikala Pushpa’s car and house in Thoothukudi were vandalised on Thursday, December 22. The police have registered a case against 13 persons.

The former MP is often involved in controversies. On Thursday afternoon, her residence on 8th Street in Thoothukudi’s P&T Colony and the car parked there were attacked. She was not there at the house during the attack. It is alleged that the unidentified persons arrived at the location on bikes and auto-rickshaws and broke the windshield of the car parked in front of the house. The windows, the chairs placed in front of the house, and flowerpots were also broken and damaged. Upon learning about the incident, many BJP members gathered in front of Sasikala’s residence after the attack.

DSP Sathyaraj, along with the Sipcot police inspector Shanmugam and other police officers arrived at the spot. Sipcot police told TNM that a case has been registered against 13 members including three Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors. Officers from Thoothukudi Sipcot police station are on the search for the miscreants and are investigating the matter.

The suspected reason for the trespassing and vandalism is a speech made by Sasikala during the Christmas celebration conducted by the BJP on Wednesday, December 21, where she heavily criticised Geetha Jeevan, a member of the DMK. K Annamalai, the BJP president of Tamil Nadu, alleged in his tweet that the vandalisation of Sasikala’s property was done under the instructions of Geetha Jeevan. “[Sasikala’s] only mistake was to question the minister’s inability to provide good governance and their corrupt practices,” read his tweet.

