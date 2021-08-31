TN BJP to hold protests against Assembly resolution opposing farm laws

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution seeking the repeal of the three farm laws.

news Politics

The Tamil Nadu BJP is set to hold protests across the state in September against the resolution passed in the Assembly by the DMK government seeking to repeal the three farm laws. The resolution passed on August 28 was, however, opposed by the BJP and its ally the AIADMK, which staged a walk out of the Assembly.

TN BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said protests would be held in September. This after attending the 20th death anniversary of Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Moopnar. Meanwhile, on August 29, Annamalai also questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin for passing the resolution against the Union government’s farm laws. Annamalai said that DMK and its allies have failed to mention exactly which part of the farm laws is a setback to the farmers. “Without discussing about this in the Assembly, passing a resolution to repeal the law is an eyewash,” added the TN BJP chief.

Stalin while moving the resolution in the Assembly said that three farm laws are against the farmer’s interests and would destroy agriculture. He said that the farm laws are of no use for the farmers and are also against the principle of federalism, and take away the powers of the states. The CM said the laws were silent on the minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers for their produce and also said that the farm laws were beneficial to corporates. Farmers have been protesting around New Delhi since August 2020.

Tamil Nadu became the seventh state to pass a resolution in the state Assembly against the farm laws. Similar resolutions have been adopted by Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal.