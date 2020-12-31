TN bans entry to beaches on Kaanum Pongal, COVID restrictions extended till Jan 31

The state government provided relaxations to places of worship as well as to political, sports, entertainment meetings.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of Tamil Nadu has extended the restrictions across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic till January 31. Under the latest guidelines, the state government has prohibited congregation of public in the beaches across Tamil Nadu on January 16 for Kaanum Pongal festival.

As per a press release issued on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the lockdown is being extended across the state with relaxations, except in infection containment zones. Based on the latest regulations, places of worship will now function with relaxed timings by following the standard operating procedures already provided to religious institutions. The state has also increased the upper limit of visitors to 200 persons or 50% capacity of the indoor arenas where religious, social, political, sports, entertainment and cultural meetings are held.

The government of Tamil Nadu also permitted indoor and outdoor shootings for films and serials to be held without a limit on the number of participants. However, the state government is yet to provide any information or update in relation to a possible change in the occupancy limits in cinema theatres. Recently, actor Vijay had met with the Chief Minister and one of the issues discussed in the meeting was reportedly over theatre occupancy since his film Master is slated for release on January 13, in time for Pongal 2021.

In relation to the existing restrictions, the e-registration method which is in operation for those entering Tamil Nadu from states other than Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will continue to exist as is. Similarly, the ban on international flights will continue to be in place in line with the announcement of the Union government.

Though colleges across the state have reopened for final year students, the state is yet to announce the way forward for other college students and school students. The government of Tamil Nadu also has announced strict restrictions in Chennai and across the state on Thursday and Friday in the pretext of celebrations of New Yearâ€™s Eve and New year day.