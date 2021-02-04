TN Assembly watch: Bill to ban online gambling and other developments

The DMK has boycotted the Assembly session and was not present on Thursday.

With the state Assembly elections likely to happen in a couple of months, all eyes are on the Tamil Nadu Assembly session which began on February 2. On the first day of the session, opposition party DMK staged a walkout stating that the Governor, in his speech, did not have a decision on the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts. The party also announced that they will boycott the rest of the session to register their protest to the delay in taking a decision on the issue.

Here are the four major events that happened in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.