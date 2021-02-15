TN Assembly polls: AIADMK asks members to submit nomination papers from Feb 24

As per instructions issued by the party, applicants can collect their papers between 10 am and 5 pm from the AIADMK headquarters.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK on Monday issued an announcement for the dates by which members can file nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. The papers can be submitted between February 24 and March 5. As per instructions issued by the party, applicants can collect their papers between 10 am and 5 pm from the AIADMK headquarters. Following this they will have to fill all the details asked for by the party and pay a fee along with their nomination papers.

The fee for members and leaders submitting applications for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be Rs.15,000, for Puducherry the fee will be Rs.5,000 and Rs.2,000. AIADMK will be accepting nomination for all 234 constituencies in the state. However, given that they are in alliance with the BJP and that the PMK and DMDK are also likely to come on board, there will be a significant number of seats that will be given to the allies.

The Election Commission had announced on Thursday that political parties in the state are asking for the elections to be held in April as opposed to May. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that their demand will be looked into.

The upcoming elections will witness modifications due to the COVID-19 guidelines in the state. From extending voting hours by an hour to allowing those above the age of 80 and persons with disabilities to vote through postal ballots several measures are being lined up for the elderly and vulnerable.

Amongst other suggestions, the Commission was informed that there was a preference for single phase polls and ensuring votes are counted within a day or two. Sunil Arora however stated that this could not be carried out as the results of one election could affect the voting pattern in other states.