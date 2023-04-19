TN Assembly passes resolution urging Union govt to give reservations to Christian Adi Dravidars

People have the right to follow the religions they want to follow but castes remain unchanged, said MK Stalin, passing the resolution.

news Reservation

On Wednesday, April 19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin passed a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Union government to extend reservation benefits to the Adi Dravidars who converted to Christianity. "Even after converting to other religions, Adi Dravidars (categorised as Scheduled Castes) continue to be victims of caste discrimination. This issue has to be considered in a kind manner," Stalin said.

As per the Constitution of India, people other than Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs cannot be considered Schedule Castes. Historically, Christian Adi Dravidars belong to Scheduled Castes, and it is only fair to extend the benefits of reservation to them. They can get access to education and employment as well as upliftment in the society only through reservation, Stalin pointedly noted.

It is to be noted that on March 24, a resolution urging a similar demand was passed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly where the Andhra Pradesh government opined that the socio-economic problems of Dalit Christians are the same as that of the Dalits who practice Hinduism.

Stalin said that it is unfair to refuse the benefits of reservation that are being enjoyed by the same communities in other religions. People have the right to follow the religions they want to follow, but castes remain unchanged, he noted. Stalin also recalled DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, when he was the Chief Minister of the state, demanding Indian Prime Ministers to implement the same in 1996, 2006, 2010, and 2011.

The CM also acknowledged that as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950, those other than Hindus cannot claim the status of Scheduled Castes. However, in 1956, the order was amended to add Sikhs, and amended again in 1990 to include Buddhists. The same kind of amendment is what the Adi Dravidars who converted to Christianity expect, he said. It is to be noted that Dalit Christians are presently categorised as Backward Class in Tamil Nadu.

"This house urges the government of India to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to extend the statutory protection, rights, and concessions including reservation - that are provided to the people belonging to Schedule Castes under the Constitution - to the Schedule Castes who converted to Christianity, to enable them to enjoy the benefits social justice," said MK Stalin, moving a resolution in the state Assembly.

Other parties including the main Opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) welcomed the resolution.

But the BJP MLAs staged a walkout. Coimbatore South BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that the resolution was adopted purely for political reasons ahead of the 2024 general elections.