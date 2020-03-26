TN asks private banks, financial institutions to stop loan collection for now

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu chaired a meeting with the District Collectors on Thursday to review COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation.

The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered private banks, special financial institutions and self help groups to stop demanding loan repayments from borrowers until further orders in the state. Those who violate the order will invite criminal action against them, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a review meeting with District Collectors on Thursday through video conferencing. Various aspects of the lockdown in force in the state were discussed in the meeting. As a result, the state government has announced that the lockdown and prohibitory orders under section 144 will continue in Tamil Nadu till April 14, 2020 in line with the order of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other announcements that were made by the Chief Minister after the meeting are: