TN arrear exams: Madras HC issues notice to state, Centre on plea against cancellation

The notice was served on a petition filed by former Vice Chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the government of Tamil Nadu to respond to a petition filed against the announcement regarding cancellation of arrear exams for students in the state. The notice was served on a petition filed by former Vice Chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy.

In his petition, Balagurusamy stated that the state government had declared that all students who have paid their fees to write their arrear examinations pertaining to all years (except final year) need not write these exams. He added that the government has also announced that marks for these students will be awarded as per the established norms and a government order on cancelling the arrear exams was passed by the state government on August 26. He sought the court to quash the government order, calling it "illegal, arbitrary, discriminatory and against the principal (sic) of natural justice."

He alleged that the announcement has demoralised students who have worked hard to pass their exams. Claiming that the order would lower the education standard of the students and the university, he added, “The performance in examination gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for the global acceptability.” He also said that state governments do not have the right to interfere in the academic matters of universities and issue universal declarations of passing the students.

The court, while serving notice to the state government to respond to the petition, also directed notices to the union government, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to respond to the petition. The bench then posted the case for the next hearing on September 30.

