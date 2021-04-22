TN announces vaccine priority for migrant workers, teachers, govt staff from May 1

The state government has encouraged businesses to partner with private hospitals for 100% vaccination of their staff.

With the Union governmentâ€™s announcement that the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin from May 1, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it will set up vaccination camps across the state, to make the process accessible for more people.

In its order announcing the move, the Tamil Nadu government said that it will give first priority to construction workers, migrant workers, all market workers and retail traders. Staff with state transport undertakings, all government employees, all school and college teachers, all auto and taxi drivers etc, the governmentâ€™s order said. Apart from this, the state government will also encourage important industries, hotels, restaurants to partner with private hospitals and ensure 100% vaccination to its staff. However, further clarity on the same is awaited.

So far, after the fourth phase of the vaccine drive was announced, states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have announced that vaccination will be free in the respective states.

Under the third phase of the vaccine drive, the Union government has already asked the manufacturers to release up to 50% of their supply to them, and the remaining 50% to all states and the open market.The vaccines will be available in the open market at a pre-decided price.

As per the price structure decided by the Serum Institute of India, Covishield vaccine will cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. The announcement came amid several states across India reporting shortage in vaccines. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in address to the nation, announced that vaccine production has been ramped up.

It was announced on Thursday that all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the fourth phase can register themselves on the Co-WIN portal starting from April 28.