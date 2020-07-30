TN announces relaxations in lockdown: E-commerce opened up, workforce increased

Several of the existing restrictions will however continue till August 31, including the complete lockdown on Sundays.

news Coronavirus

The existing lockdown norms will continue until the end of August with some relaxations in Tamil Nadu. As is being practised, all Sundays will witness complete lockdown across the state. Amongst the new relaxations in place is allowance of non-essential e commerce purchases and increase in workforce for industries. On August 15, Independence Day, the state will hold celebrations as per Centreâ€™s recommendations and by following physical distancing.

In Chennai, outside containment zones, the following relaxations will come into effect beginning August 1.

> All industries, private firms and export companies that have been operating with 50% workforce can now function with 75% workforce.

> Hotels, restaurants and tea stalls can stay open for business with 50% occupancy and customers will be allowed to dine in between 6.00 am and 7.00 pm. Delivery services will be allowed from 6.00 am to 9.00 pm.

> As is the standard Operating Procedure already being implemented, the small places of worship (or temples with less than Rs 10,000 revenue) inside Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats can be opened for people to pray. Big places of worship cannot be opened.

> Vegetable shops that were earlier allowed to function between 6 am and 6 pm, can now remain open till 7 pm.

> Other establishments that were allowed to remain open between 10 am to 6 pm, can remain open till 7 pm.

> Both essential and non-essential goods can be purchased via e-commerce sites.

In all other districts (expect containment areas) the following relaxations have been announced

> Small places of worship in Municipalities and Town Panchayats will be allowed to open their premises for people to worship.

Other common restrictions

> Section 144 that restricts groups of more than five persons in public places will continue to be in force.

> Lockdown norms already in place inside containment zones will continue.

> Business and trade organisations should continue to recommend their employees to work from home. These organisations should also follow all stipulated rules.

> Flight and train services will continue to follow existing rules.

> E pass is required for travel between districts and for entry into Tamil Nadu from other states.

The following restrictions will remain in place unless orders are issued otherwise

> The places of worship in Corporation areas and big places of worship across Tamil Nadu will continue to remain closed.

> All religious gatherings.

> Tourists cannot enter Nilgiris, Kodiakanal, Yelagiri and similar locations.

> Resorts, hotels and guest houses will remain closed unless it is being used to quarantine medical staff, police and persons from other states.

> Shopping malls

> Schools, Colleges, Research Centres, Institutes

> Flights, other than those approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs

> Metro trains

>Theatres, gyms, bars, swimming pools, entertainment centres, beach, museum, tourist spots, auditoriums, parks, and the likes

> Any social, political, sporting, entertainment, educational or cultural events

> Intra and inter state public transport