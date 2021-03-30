TN announces plans to increase vaccinations, measures to bring down COVID-19 fatality

Even as Tamil Nadu reported 2,342 new COVID-19 cases on March 30, the state government announced a new set of measures it will be taking with hopes of reducing the spread of novel coronavirus disease. This includes the speedy execution of COVID-19 vaccination drive (first-shot) to all those who have been involved in election related duties thus far. As already announced by the Union government, all persons aged between 45 and 59 years, irrespective of comorbidities, too will be able to get their first-shot of the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1.

The state government has also announced that all COVID Care Centres that were in use previously will once again be revived. In its press release, the government has also stated that measures will be taken to bring down the fatality rate in the state. Over the last seven days, COVID-19 fatality rate in Chennai has been 0.6% while in Chengalpattu and Thanjavur districts it has been 0.8% and 0.5% respectively.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 and their contacts will be isolated and treated. Government has also announced that increased RT-PCR testing will be done in the coming days. Special attention will be paid to Trichy, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, and Ranipet districts. Government has also said that contacts of COVID-19 patients and persons showing COVID-19 symptoms can get themselves tested for the disease.

Some of the measures already taken by the government include online classes for all students except final year college students. The government has also said that individuals who donâ€™t follow physical distancing norms, mask adherence and hand washing practises are being booked under Public Health Act, 1939 and Amendments. Since March 16, state government has fined about 98,681 individuals and collected Rs 2.09 crore for not wearing face masks.

Fever clinics and fever camps too are being held in many parts of the state. So far 553 containment zones have been identified across the state.

So far in Tamil Nadu, 26.08 lakh persons have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.65 lakh persons have received their second shot. On an average, 7.5 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines are being used in the state. This has prompted the state government to request the Union government to sanction more doses.