TN allows schools to reopen from September 1: What the safety guidelines say

The Health Department has issued SOPs that schools must follow, including having fully vaccinated staff, social distancing and regular sanitisation of campuses.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that schools in the state will be allowed to reopen for Class 9-12 from September 1, with COVID-19 protocols in place. The state Health Department has also issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the schools to follow. School managements have been directed to ensure that sanitiser and soap are made available on the premises and that COVID-19-appropraite behaviour is followed by staff and students. The schools have been asked to avoid any functions or congregations as well; however, school assemblies can be held in the respective classrooms or open spaces and halls, under supervision. The government also recommended that schools shift parent-teacher meetings to virtual platforms.

To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, the government has said that, depending on the number of students, schools can consider having 50% students attend physical classes, reducing the timings or staggering the timetables.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department also instructed schools to ensure six-feet of distance between seating arrangements for students as well as staff. The SOPs direct that only one student is allowed to be seated per bench, and that physical distancing be maintained in staff rooms, office rooms and other places of interaction, the order read. It further stated that teachers can also take class outdoors “in case of pleasant weather”.

Apart from these, the SOPs state that schools must arrange for thorough disinfection of all classrooms, furniture, equipment, and public areas like canteens and libraries. They must also be equipped with working hand wash facilities and supplies like thermometers, disinfectants, etc.

Further, staff and students who live in containment zones will not be allowed to attend school, and all staff as well as eligible students must be fully vaccinated before attending physical classes.

“All employees who are at higher risk— older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions—shall take extra precautions,” the order stated.

Health officials have been tasked with ensuring that schools follow the SOPs in case of reopening. The order also states that Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) workers must screen students as well as staff for any ailments, including comorbidities, and that medical teams must be mobilised in case of any emergencies.