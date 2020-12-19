TN 2021 Assembly polls: CM Palaniswami visits temple, starts AIADMK campaign in Salem

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami kickstarted the campaign after the Tamil Nadu government gave a nod for holding political meetings in public with 50% attendance.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami kickstarted the party’s campaign for assembly elections 2021 of at his home turf in Edappadi of Salem district on Saturday. The Chief Minister paid a visit to Sendraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai and started the campaign after offering prayers to the deity.

On Saturday, the party leaders and cadre gathered near the temple and gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister Palaniswami. The Chief Minister started the campaign by addressing the public from the vehicle designed for his political campaigns.

Campaigning in Edappadi, the Chief Minister said, “This post of Chief Minister is a god given gift for me. After the demise of AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa, many were skeptical if the government will continue. However, crossing all hurdles, the government is successful for the fourth consecutive year.”

Palaniswami also listed the achievements of the AIADMK-led government including handling the pandemic and floods.

Following the event, the Chief Minister also went ahead to attend a series of government functions including the event to inaugurate Amma clinics in Edappadi.

In Tamil Nadu, the election campaigns generally commence after announcing the election dates. However, after the demise of two stalwarts of AIADMK and DMK – J Jayalaithaa and M Karunanidhi respectively – the leaders are gearing for multi-faceted elections in the state.

The Minister for Fisheries Jayakumar, speaking to Puthiyathalaimurai, said, “There is no crisis in the party due to which the campaign started early. In Tamil Nadu, we have launched the schemes of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that have reached the public. So, there is also a common view that people of TN encourage campaigns. Hence, this is just a meeting with the public which is for the good.”

AIADMK is set to face the elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with BJP. The Chief Minister on Friday announced that he will start the campaign from Saturday on request of the party members. He also said that the party will contest along with the existing constituents including BJP in the Assembly polls scheduled next year.

Accordingly, The Tamil Nadu government also gave the nod for public and political gatherings with 50% occupancy in open spaces starting from December 19.

The Chief Minister has kickstarted AIADMK campaign after DMK and Makkal Needhi Maiam party started their respective campaigns in early December.