TMC leader BS Gnanadesikan passes away in Chennai

Apart from being a senior member of the TMC, Gnanadesikan was also a two-time Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu

B S Gnanadesikan, senior Vice President of Tamil Maanila Congress and former Rajya Sabha member, died at a hospital in Chennai on Friday due to ill health. The 71-year-old had contracted COVID-19 in November and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. While he recovered from the virus, he reportedly suffered heart problems, which led to his demise.

A former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Gnanadesikan quit the national party in 2014 to join the TMC floated by former Union minister G K Vasan. A noted advocate and Vasan loyalist, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice (2001-07, 2007-13) from Tamil Nadu. TMC president G K Vasan in a tweet condoled Gnanadesikan's death and paid tributes to him.

Vasan has reportedly said that the loss is personal for him, as he had shared a long association with the senior leader. As the state Legislative Assembly polls approach, Gnanadesikan’s wisdom and political acumen would have been an asset to the party.

Gnanadesikan had done his schooling in Nagercoil and came from an influential family. His father was a district magistrate, while his paternal uncle was a judge in the Madras High Court. He had completed his law degree from Madras Law College, according to The Hindu, and was actively involved in politics during his student life.

He was a close associate of the late GK Moopanar, and he quit the Congress with him and joined TMC in 1996. He had been the Tamil Nadu Congress President when he left the party. Gnanadesikan had been nominated twice to the Rajya Sabha, once from the TMC and the second time from the Congress.

DMK President M K Stalin, TNCC President K S Alagiri, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder- leader S Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled Gnanadesikan’s death.