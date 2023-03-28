TM Krishna condemns Kalakshetra's response to sexual harassment allegations

The well-known activist and Carnatic musician called Kalakshetra’s response to the allegations, “disappointing”, “dismissive”, and “lacking sensitivity”.

Reacting to allegations of sexual harassment at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation and the institution’s response to the allegations, activist and Carnatic musician TM Krishna wrote an open letter of condemnation on Monday, March 27, addressed to S Ramadorai, Chairman of Kalakshetra.

In his letter, TM Krishna says, “The response of the institution has been disappointing. The lack of sensitivity, the aggressive tone, and the dismissiveness is unbecoming. I am also shocked that in some quarters this is being turned into an attack on the institution and sullied with political/religious insinuations.”

I am disappointed with Kalakshetra's dismissive response to the complaints of sexual abuse. Here’s my open letter to the Chairman of #Kalakshetra. pic.twitter.com/w4PFhmUFUg — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) March 27, 2023

The allegations against a senior faculty member of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA), which falls under the Kalakshetra Foundation, recently emerged on social media platforms after several students shared their experiences of being harassed in anonymous posts.

In his letter, TM Krishna also says, “No process of enquiry will be effective unless the atmosphere is caring and compassionate towards those who are alleging sexual abuse, in these cases, young students and alumni. When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly. Your students come to the institution starry-eyed, in love with art, and in many cases from small homes and towns. They are not in any position to challenge people above them.”

Kalakshetra had earlier dismissed the allegations as rumours, and claimed that they were aimed at maligning the institute. The Foundation also issued a gag order to students and staff against speaking about the issue, in a note on its website.

Activists who have been supporting the survivors have questioned the composition of the IC (Internal Committee) — which is headed by Revathi Ramachandran, who is also the director of the foundation — alleging that it raises serious questions of conflict of interest.

On Saturday, March 25, the National Commission for Women (NCW) announced that it has closed its investigation into the allegations, stating that “the victim has denied sexual harassment while she was inquired” by the institute’s IC. The announcement came a day after the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu directed the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to probe the allegations based on directions from the NCW.

In his letter, TM Krishna also said, “I am raising this issue because I care for the institution and the wellbeing of the hundreds of students who come to learn art.

I do hope this letter will be taken in the spirit in which it has been written. I urge you to take necessary action to address these very serious complaints.”

Earlier this week, TNM spoke to two survivors from Kalakshetra who recounted their experiences. We also spoke to six staff members of Kalakshetra, all of whom attest that the environment in Kalakshetra is toxic.

