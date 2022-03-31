Title poster of Nivin Pauly’s production venture Dear Students is out

‘Dear Students’ is helmed by debutant filmmakers Sandeep Kumnar and George Philip Roy.

Flix Kollywood

The title poster of actor Nivin Pauly’s upcoming production venture was unveiled on March 31. Titled Dear Students, the film will be produced by actor Nivin under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures. It will be directed by debutant filmmakers Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. The title poster indicates that the film is based on the story of school or college students. Sharing the poster, Nivin wrote: “Get ready to go on a vibrant journey of love, laughter, and fun. Presenting #DearStudents directed by debutants @Sandeepkumark1p & @GeorgePhilipRoy .@PaulyPictures @tuneyjohn.” The makers are yet to reveal if Nivin will be starring in the film. Further details about the project are awaited.

Nivin has a number of projects in the pipeline including Thuramukham and Padavettu. In Thuramukham, Nivin will be seen as Moidu, a Mattancherry-based port labourer in the film. It is helmed by director Rajeev Ravi, and bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepat. The star cast also includes actors Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles.The period film has screenplay by Gopan Chidambaram and is based on the play of the same name written by Gopan’s father KN Chidambaram.

Earlier, on the occasion of Labour Day, the makers of the film launched a new poster from the movie to celebrate workers. Sharing the poster on Twitter on May 1, Nivin wrote, “A riot is the language of the unheard” -- Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s our tribute to all the workers!! #Thuramukham from #RajeevRavi.”

Cinematographer-turned-director Rajeevi Ravi made his debut as a director with the popular 2013 Malayalam movie Annayum Rasoolum. Thuramukham marks his fourth directorial outing.

Padavettu is directed by Liju Krishna and produced by Sunny Wayne, and stars Aditi Balan and Manju Warrier. Liju and Sunny had previously worked together in the play Moment Just Before Death. Aditi Balan, who is known for her roles in films like Cold Case and Aruvi, is on board as one of the leads in this film.