Shooting for Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj’s Chiyaan 60 wraps up

This will be actor Vikram’s 60th film and his first time sharing the screen with his son Dhruv.

Flix Kollywood

Filming for the much-awaited, tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 has wrapped up, says a Twitter update from the film’s director Karthik Subbaraj. This will be actor Vikram’s 60th film and his first time sharing the screen with his son Dhruv. The film is believed to be yet another gangster flick from the maker of Jigarthanda, Petta and Jagame Thandhiram.

Karthik Subbaraj tweeted a picture of a phone screen, showing what could be a still from the film and Vikram seated somewhere to the back of the room. “It’s a wrap for #Chiyaan60 :)” said the tweet.

In March, this year, Seven Screen Studio, the producers of the film, announced that Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan have also joined the cast. Chiyaan 60, marks the sixth collaboration between Karthik and Bobby Simha. The 37-year-old actor received the National Award under the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Jigarthanda as the eccentric Madurai rowdy Sethu.

Vani has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil movies. She made her Kollywood debut in the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial Oh My Kadavule. She also played a pivotal role in the mystery- thriller Lock Up. The film also starred Simran. Vikram and Simran will also be seen on screen together in Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.

The music, which was initially supposed to be scored by Anirudh, but due to a clash of dates, is now being scored by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Post-production is expected to commence later this year.

Chiyaan 60 is reportedly set in parts of Chennai, Goa and Darjeeling.

Vikram is also set to star in Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra, in which the actor is reportedly going to be sporting around 20 different looks. The film is to be a heist-thriller in which the actor plays a mathematician. Cobra, according to reports, will release after Chiyaan 60.

