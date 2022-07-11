Title and first look poster of Suriya’s next with director Bala is out

The title and first look poster was unveiled on July 11, marking filmmaker Bala’s 56th birthday.

Suriya unveiled the title and first look poster from his upcoming film with director Bala on the latter’s 56th birthday. The film has been titled Vanangaan, which roughly translates to a person who does not bow down. Sharing the poster, Suriya wrote, “Delighted to collaborate with you again. Happy Birthday brother.”

Actor Suriya announced in October last year that he is teaming up with director Bala for a new film. The actor-director duo have teamed up for films like Nandha and Pithamagan. In a heartfelt note, Suriya spoke about his two-decade long association with the director. “He is a person who had more belief in me than I did. He made me experience new worlds. 20 years later, with the blessings of my father (Sivakumar), I am embarking on yet another beautiful journey with Bala with the same enthusiasm,” Suriya wrote, sharing an image where he is seen alongside his father, actor Sivakumar, and director Bala.

In the 2001 film Nandha, which is considered to be Suriya’s big break, he appeared in the titular role as a gangster. Suriya plays a young man who returns from jail after serving a term and has a difficult time settling into his social life. Laila was roped in to star opposite Suriya, while the cast also included actors Rajkiran, Saravanan and Rajshree in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja was on board as the music composer for Nandha.

The duo had also teamed up for the 2003 film Pithamagan. The cast included actors Vikram, Sangeetha and Laila in the lead roles. Vikram bagged the National Award under the category of Best Actor for his role as Chithan in the film. Filmmaker Bala’s recent outing was the Dhruv Vikram starrer Varma, which is the Tamil remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Dhruv reprised Vijay Deverakonda’s role from the original.