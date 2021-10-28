Suriya announces film with director Bala after two decades

Suriya and director Bala have earlier worked together in films such as ‘Nandha’ and ‘Pithamagan’.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya took to social media on October 28 to announce that he is teaming up with director Bala. The news came as a pleasant surprise to fans since Suriya’s performance in director Bala’s films like Nandha and Pithamagan are still well-liked. In a heartfelt note, Suriya spoke about his two-decade-long association with the director.

“He is a person who had more belief in me than I did. He made me experience new worlds. 20 years later, with the blessings of my father (Sivakumar), I am embarking on yet another beautiful journey with Bala with the same enthusiasm,” Suriya wrote, sharing an image where he is seen alongside his father, actor Sivakumar, and director Bala. Further details about the project are awaited.

The 2001 film Nandha was a big break in Suriya’s career. Playing the titular role, Suriya was seen as a gangster. A young man who returns from jail after serving a term, he has a tough time fitting into his social life and fights to earn his mother’s love and trust. The film starred actor Laila as the female lead, while actors Rajkiran, Saravanan and Rajshree also appeared in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja was on board as the music composer for Nandha.

Suriya once again teamed up with director Bala for Pithamagan, which released in 2003. The film also starred actors Vikram, Sangeetha and Laila in the lead roles. Vikram bagged the National Award under the category of Best Actor for his role as Chithan in the film.

Director Bala is popular for his offbeat and realistic approach towards filmmaking. Bala’s last outing was the Dhruv Vikram starrer Varma, which is the Tamil remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Suriya, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Jai Bhim. Inspired by true incidents, the legal drama is set to release on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2, ahead of Deepavali. He is also currently working on Etharkum Thuninthavan, whic h is directed by Pandiraj. He also has the Vetrimaaran-directed Vaadivasa l in the pipeline.