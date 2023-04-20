Tirunelveli custodial violence: Probe against IPS Balveer Singh transferred to CB-CID

The transfer came after IAS Amudha, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the complaints, recommended the move.

The Tamil Nadu police have transferred the case of custodial torture against former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). Singh had been accused of committing the offence during his tenure as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Ambasamudram. The transfer came after IAS Amudha, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the complaints, recommended the move. On April 17, an FIR was filed against the suspended IPS officer, who has been booked under Sections 324, 326 and 506/1 of the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt by weapons, grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and criminal intimidation, respectively.

IPS officer Balveer Singh has been accused of breaking the teeth of detainees at the Ambasamudram police station in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The allegations of custodial torture first came to light on March 26, when a video began circulating on social media featuring three men speaking about the abuse they suffered while in police custody. The men claimed that Singh had used large stones and cutting pliers to break their teeth.

Chellappa, one of the victims in the video, also stated that his brother was sexually assaulted by the police officers and kicked in the chest. An investigation revealed that some of the victims of the alleged custodial violence were minors from marginalised communities.

A day after a video surfaced online showing the alleged custodial torture by IPS Officer Balveer Singh, he was transferred and placed on a compulsory waiting list. The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took suo-motu cognisance of the incident on March 28 and ordered an investigation into the complaints. On March 29, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that Balveer Singh had been suspended and that his government would not tolerate any human rights violations in police stations. On April 7, IAS Amudha was appointed to look into the complaints against Balveer Singh.

