Tirunelveli custodial torture: CB-CID commences probe against Balveer Singh IPS

The case was transferred to the CB-CID after IAS Amudha, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the complaints, recommended the move.

The CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday, April 22, took over the Ambasamudram police torture case in Tirunelveli district in which victims have accused the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh of "inflicting brutal torture" on them in custody. The victims of Ambasamudram police torture had come out in the open and alleged that the 2020 batch IPS officer had plucked their teeth out with iron pliers and filled their mouths with blue metal, gravel, and beaten them till they bled.

The case was transferred to the CB-CID after IAS Amudha, who was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the complaints, recommended the move. On April 17, an FIR was registered against the suspended IPS officer, who has been booked under Sections 324, 326 and 506/1 of the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt by weapons, grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation, respectively.

The allegations of custodial torture first came to light on March 26, when a video began circulating on social media featuring three men detailing the abuse they suffered while in police custody. The men claimed that Singh had used large stones and cutting pliers to break their teeth.

Chellappa, one of the victims in the video, also stated that his brother was sexually assaulted by the police officers and kicked in the chest. An investigation revealed that some of the victims of the alleged custodial violence were minors from marginalised communities.

On March 29, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly that Balveer Singh had been suspended and that his government would not tolerate any human rights violations in police stations. On April 7, IAS Amudha was appointed to look into the complaints against Balveer Singh.

With IANS inputs

