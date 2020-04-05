‘Time to stand together’: SPB sings Malayalam song during COVID-19

Malayalam poet and lyricist Rafeeq Ahamed wrote the song about togetherness, coincidentally at a time when Kerala and Tamil Nadu have pledged support for each other.

Coronavirus Music

It is a time to stand together, a time for caution and fight, there is no need for fear or unnecessary thought, but only of a tolerant co-existence. Renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam sings these words in Malayalam in a Facebook video, one of the many he has put out during the COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

The words are by Rafeeq Ahamed, Malayalam poet and lyricist. “He has been putting out songs and videos on his Facebook page to spread awareness about the coronavirus. He has done songs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and asked me if I could write one in Malayalam. I really admire his commitment. Even when he is home like the rest of us he is doing all he can to do some good,” says Rafeeq.

The first few lines are:

orumichu nilkenda samayam

ithu poruthalinte karuthalinte samayam

baya samgramangal venda

athisahasa chintha venda

athijeevana sahavarthana sahanam mathi

The song – a collaboration of a Malayali lyricist and a Tamil singer – comes at a time Tamil Nadu and Kerala have pledged support for each other during these tough times.

Read: TN and Kerala one in joy and sorrow: EPS, Pinarayi vow support amid COVID-19 crisis

Writer Jayanth Kaikini wrote a Kannada song on coronavirus that SPB, as Subrahmanyam is fondly known, sang. Lyricist Vennelakanti wrote the Telugu version of the song. SPB also sang a Tamil version of the song.

“I produced three videos in three languages - Tamil Telugu and Kannada about coronavirus. And you all received it, I am grateful to you. Now my friend Mr Rafeeq Ahamed has written lyrics in Malayalam and sent it to me. I tuned it and would love to sing it for you. We can get through these very testing times and all will get well,” SPB says before singing the ‘Together’ song.

Rafeeq’s song, however, does not name coronavirus. Instead it says that festivals and celebrations are not bigger than serving humanity, and that disagreements and differences should not matter in the face of a big crisis. The song ends with these lines: “matha jaathi vicharangal marikadakuvin / marikadakuvan ithonne sasthra vivekam.” Get over the thoughts of religion and caste, and to overcome those you just need scientific sense.

Watch: