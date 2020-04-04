TN and Kerala one in joy and sorrow: EPS, Pinarayi vow support amid COVID-19 crisis

The two state leaders promised to support each other during these challenging times.

news Coronavirus

As Tamil Nadu goes through a particularly difficult time with more cases of coronavirus being reported everyday, neighbouring state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pledged his support.

What followed was rare display of camaraderie between Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan

The two state leaders pledged support to each other’s states, with EPS promising to help Kerala during both good and bad times.

It all started with CM Pinarayi busting a false message that Kerala had sealed its borders with Tamil Nadu due to the latter seeing more number of positive cases of the virus.

“A fake news has been going around that Kerala dumped soil and sealed borders with Tamil Nadu as the number of positive cases rise there. Such a thought has never crossed our mind. We see our brothers who live next to us as siblings,” he told media persons on Friday.

The video was promptly shared by EPS on Twitter and he promised to stand by Kerala in both good times and during a crisis.

"I am elated that Kerala has treated the people of Tamil Nadu as brothers and sisters. I warmly declare that during all happiness and crisis, Tamil Nadu will be the companion of the Kerala state brothers and sisters. May this friendship and brotherhood grow forever." EPS tweeted.

The message was welcomed by Pinarayi who quoted the tweet with a comment stating that both states could “combine and overcome these challenges.”

"The relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is bonded in love, brotherhood, history, language and culture. People who make fake news can't fathom the depth of the relationship between the two States. Together we will overcome the challenges," Pinarayi added.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu saw 75 positive cases of the virus and one more death. The total active cases of the virus is now at 475 in the state.

Recently, there has been much tension between Kerala and Karnataka, with Karnataka closing its borders and not allowing even essentials to pass through. The Supreme Court has asked both governments and the Centre to respond to a petition in this case.