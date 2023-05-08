Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven TN cops who were on duty in Tihar jail suspended

The seven police officials were suspended and sent back to Tamil Nadu for allegedly standing by and doing nothing when the murder took place.

Seven police officers from the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) who were on duty in Tihar jail during the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2, were suspended. They were sent back to Tamil Nadu for allegedly standing by and doing nothing when the murder took place. According to NDTV, this development comes after the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu police and asked them to take action against their personnel.

Reports said that the seven suspended personnel were stationed at cell no. 8 where the murder took place. The TNSP personnel provide security services in the Tihar jail premises.

Recently, CCTV footage of the murder of Tajpuriya allegedly by members of the Jitender Gogoi gang inside Tihar Jail. In the footage, it could be seen that prison officials stood and did not do anything to prevent the attack. A newer video of the incident revealed that the assailants also attacked Tajpuriya while he was being taken to the hospital by prison officials. The attackers once again tried to stab, kick and punch Tajpuriya in front of several prison officials. According to reports, he was stabbed 90 times.

On Friday, March 5, eight staff from Tihar jail were suspended, including three assistant superintendents, four wardens and another staff member, after the murder of Tajpuriya. Inquiry has also been initiated against three other wardens.

The attackers were identified as Deepak aka Titar (31), Yogesh aka Gainda (30), Rajesh aka Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39). They had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives, according to reports. Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.