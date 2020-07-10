Thundershowers, high-intensity rain to continue in parts of Tamil Nadu till July 13

Chrompet in Chennai, Chennai airport, Virinjipuram in Vellore, Cheyyur in Kancheepuram are some of the areas that recorded over 10 cms rainfall.

Welcoming its first rains of the season, Chennai woke up to the smell of fresh air and the sight of sparkling trees that came following a good night’s rain. Weather blogger Pradeep John remarked that the city received the rainfall that it was missing over the last month. “Very High Intensity rains in Central and South Chennai and its suburbs. The rainfall numbers are unbelievable at such short time...Massive rains. Particularly around the Chrompet belt. This is what was missing for the last one months. 1st Red Thakkali of the season. Enjoy (sic)” he wrote at about 2.30 am on Friday.

Very High Intensity rains in Central and South Chennai and its suburbs. The rainfall numbers are un-beilevable at such short time...Massive rains. Particularly around the Chrompet belt.



This is what was missing for the last one months. 1st Red Thakkali of the season.



Enjoy — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) July 9, 2020

The thundershowers from Friday morning, according to Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikkaalam weather blog, brought over 10 cms rainfall in a few suburbs near Chennai. High-intensity rainfall was recorded within a short span of time. Chrompet in Chennai, Virinjipuram in Vellore, Chennai airport, Cheyyur in Kancheepuram are some of the areas that recorded over 10 cms rainfall. Parts of the city are expected to receive rainfall for the next 48 hours according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Heavy Overnight #Rains lash many areas of #Chennai with few places recording 10 cms. Cloudy skies could keep temp under check today across #TamilNadu which could possibly influence development of #thunderstorms today though models indicate another rainy day for the state #COMK pic.twitter.com/2ir4I4jMnF — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) July 10, 2020

Tharmana Sambavam in short period till 2.30 am official readings Meena (Airport) 83 mm, Anna University (Guindy) 65 mm, Kolapakkam 61 mm (Near Airport).



Personal Station in Chrompet crossed 100 mm. Lets see tomorrow official Tambaram figures.



Enjoy the rains, Good night to all pic.twitter.com/zOetHwQStT — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) July 9, 2020

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday evening, interior and coastal Tamil Nadu will experience heavy rainfall until July 13. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in isolated places during the said period.

As of July 9 morning, Madurai South received 8 cms rainfall followed by Karaiyur in Pudukottai that saw 7 cms rainfall and Vellore saw 6 cms. Since the beginning of this month, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Puducherry, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Theni, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Trichy, Vellore and Villupuram have received more than usual rainfall. Nilgiris, which usually records 276.5 mm rain, received 16% less rainfall with only 232.2 mm rainfall as of July 9. As for Chennai, that should have recorded 90.7 mm rainfall by this time, has received only 44.3 mm rainfall, which is over 50% lesser than usual.