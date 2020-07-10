Chrompet in Chennai, Chennai airport, Virinjipuram in Vellore, Cheyyur in Kancheepuram are some of the areas that recorded over 10 cms rainfall.

TNM Staff

Welcoming its first rains of the season, Chennai woke up to the smell of fresh air and the sight of sparkling trees that came following a good night’s rain. Weather blogger Pradeep John remarked that the city received the rainfall that it was missing over the last month. “Very High Intensity rains in Central and South Chennai and its suburbs. The rainfall numbers are unbelievable at such short time...Massive rains. Particularly around the Chrompet belt. This is what was missing for the last one months. 1st Red Thakkali of the season. Enjoy (sic)” he wrote at about 2.30 am on Friday.

The thundershowers from Friday morning, according to Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikkaalam weather blog, brought over 10 cms rainfall in a few suburbs near Chennai. High-intensity rainfall was recorded within a short span of time. Chrompet in Chennai, Virinjipuram in Vellore, Chennai airport, Cheyyur in Kancheepuram are some of the areas that recorded over 10 cms rainfall. Parts of the city are expected to receive rainfall for the next 48 hours according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday evening, interior and coastal Tamil Nadu will experience heavy rainfall until July 13. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in isolated places during the said period.

As of July 9 morning, Madurai South received 8 cms rainfall followed by Karaiyur in Pudukottai that saw 7 cms rainfall and Vellore saw 6 cms. Since the beginning of this month, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Puducherry, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Theni, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Trichy, Vellore and Villupuram have received more than usual rainfall. Nilgiris, which usually records 276.5 mm rain, received 16% less rainfall with only 232.2 mm rainfall as of July 9. As for Chennai, that should have recorded 90.7 mm rainfall by this time, has received only 44.3 mm rainfall, which is over 50% lesser than usual.

