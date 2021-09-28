Three-year-old Kerala boy dies after iron gate falls on him

Though the child was rushed to a private hospital, he was not able to recover from the brain haemorrhage sustained in the incident.

In a tragic mishap, a three-year-old child in Kerala lost his life after a sliding iron gate fell on top of him and injured his head while he was playing. The incident occured in Mattanur in Kannur district, and the boy, who was receiving treatment at a hospital, succumbed on Tuesday, September 28. According to Mattanur police, at around 6 pm on Monday, the toddler, identified as Haidar, was playing outside his house. His parents, Ayisha and Rishad, are natives of Perinjeri. The police said that Haidar was playing outside his neighbourâ€™s house, which is reportedly under construction. According to some reports, the incident is suspected to have occured because the iron gate was not correctly fitted, and so fell on the unsuspecting child.

Though Haidar was immediately rushed to a private hospital nearby, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, police said. The toddler reportedly suffered serious brain damage and a haemorrhage. Meanwhile, the officials added that a case is registered on the incident on charges of unnatural death.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a faulty sliding gate caused the death of a child. Earlier this year in February, in a similar incident, a toddler succumbed to his head injury after a gate fell on him in Wayanadâ€™s Kalpetta. In 2016, a similar incident also occured in Chennai, when a five-year-old boy lost his life after an iron gate fell on him. The boy, identified as M Sriram, was reportedly crushed to death on the spot.

In July last year, a 62-year-old man named Hamsa from Kannur district passed away after a massive compound wall near his house collapsed on top of him. The incident occured after heavy rains lashed the area, and he was trying to remove stagnated water that had collected behind his house.

