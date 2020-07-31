Kerala man dies after wall collapses during rains, minor landslips reported

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange colour code warnings for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for Friday.

After heavy rains lashed parts of northern Kerala, a 62-year-old man from Kannur district has lost his life. The man, Hamsa, died after a huge compound wall near his house collapsed and fell on him. Hamsa was trying to remove the rain water behind his house when the massive compound wall, wet due to heavy rains in the area, fell on him. Fireforce and police toiled for hours to pull out the man from the debris, but he died on the way to hospital, police sources said.

In Kozhikode, minor landslides and house collapses have been reported following rains and strong winds in the hilly terrains of Pulparamala in the district. Crop damage has also been reported in the vicinity where soil eroded from the hillock.

Kuttiadi Grama Panchayat president, Anamma George, said seven families in the area have been relocated to safer areas and arrangements are underway to shift more people to safe zones. The Revenue Department sources said a team from the Village Office has been to the place to inspect the devastation caused and to report on rescue and relief operations.

There have been incessant rains in the area since Wednesday evening and minor landslides were witnessed in Kavilumpara Panchayat as well.

As a result of the continuous downpour, the Thottilpalam and Kuttiadi rivers have been overflowing since Wednesday midnight, sources said. The Janakikadu thuruthu near Kavilumpara has been cut off from the mainland, they added.

Parts of the state had been witnessing heavy rainfall in the past two days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange colour code warnings for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for Friday. Orange colour code warning implies that district authorities should be prepared to take necessary action.

The state is on alert after the IMD declared chances for a depression to be formed in Bay of Bengal by August 4. During the past two years, Kerala had witnessed severe floods in the month of August following a similar depression formed in Bay of Bengal.

