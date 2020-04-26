Three new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka in last 24 hours, lowest in 23 days

A 45-year-old woman, who was categorised as a SARI patient, succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in Bengaluru.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka reported three new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 503. This is the lowest since the state reported a massive single-day surge on April 17, with 44 new cases, and the lowest in the last 23 days (April 3 had only three cases).

The state also reported its 19th death due to COVID-19, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. The deceased is a 45-year-old woman (patient 465) from the city.

All the three patients who reported positive on Sunday are from Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada.

Patient 501 is a 47-year-old woman from Panemangalore in Dakshina Kannada and is the contact of a 78-year-old woman from Bantwal, who had tested positive on April 23 (P-432).

Patient 502 is a 65-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who is a contact of a 57-year-old male from the district (P-422). Patient 503 is a 7-year-old patient from Kalaburagi who is the secondary contact of a 26-year-old woman from the district (P-425).

While the first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 8, the state has seen a steady spike of cases every day, with a daily increase of more than 3 cases, since March 21, barring April 3 and April 26. This makes an average of 10 plus patients testing positive for SAR-CoV-2 daily for the 50-day period.

Since April 3, the lowest daily addition was on April 9 when six cases were added, according to the data compiled in the statewide bulletin prepared by the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room.

The deceased was SARI patient

The deceased, patient 465, was categorised as a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patient. She was tested positive for coronavirus on April 24, Friday. She succumbed on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru.

Speaking to TNM, Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Public Health and Projects) said, “We are continuing with the contact tracing process. She had first come to a government health facility on April 22. She then went to Moodalapalya Maternity Hospital, West Bengaluru, with complaints of dysfunctional uterine bleeding (DUB). At the time, during the check-up she exhibited symptoms of SARI. So she was referred to Victoria Hospital, where it was found that her blood oxygen levels were low and was admitted. Later, she was transferred to RGICD.”

The Moodalapalya Maternity Hospital was shut down after she tested positive and all related staff were put in quarantine.