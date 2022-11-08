Three members of family killed in car-truck collision in Telangana

The accident occurred when a car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a parked truck in Warangal district.

Three members of a family were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Warangal district on Tuesday, November 8. The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet. A couple and their son were killed in the collision. Police shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Wardhannapet. The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi and their son Venkat Sai Reddy. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The family was travelling to Warangal from Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.

Earlier in August, four persons were killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The accident occurred when a car overturned, reportedly after one of its tyres burst near Kothapalli at Mupkal Bypass on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway. The deceased included two children. The deceased and injured were members of a family from Toli Chowki in Hyderabad. They were on their way to Nirmal from Hyderabad. According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after the tyre burst and it overturned and fell on the other side of the road after hitting a road divider. The car reportedly flipped over several times after hitting the median, before it crashed into the railing on the side of the road.

In May, nine people were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district. The accident occurred when a Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot. The deceased were from Chillargi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning after visiting a neighbouring village.