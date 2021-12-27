Three-member TN family washed away while clicking selfie, bodies yet to be recovered

Those missing are identified as Leonsingh Raja (38), who was running a grocery shop at Tirusulam, his daughter Percy (16), and his brother's son Livingston (19).

Eyewitnesses said that despite warning not to go near the Palar river in Chengalpatu, the 20-member group, who were returning home after offering prayers at the Malai Madha Church at Acharapakkam, went near the river to click selfies.

Eyewitnesses said that despite warning not to go near the Palar river in Chengalpatu, the 20-member group, who were returning home after offering prayers at the Malai Madha Church at Acharapakkam, went near the river to click selfies. However, Leonsingh Raja and the children went deep into the river and were washed away, according to the Palar police. Group members tried to rescue them but failed.

Fire and Rescue personnel from the nearby Chengalpatu depot reached the spot and tried rescue operations but to no avail as the water level in the river was high. Police said that Leonsingh Raja was trying to save the children and suddenly lost his balance and the three were washed away.

Fire and Rescue officials of Chengalpatu told IANS that the bodies have not been recovered as the heavy water flow was hindering the search operations. Divers from Chennai and local people were also on the search mission to recover the bodies.

In a similar incident in April 2019, six persons, including two women and three children, had drowned in Pothanur village in Tamil Naduâ€™s Namakkal district. Forty-year-old Saravanan, from Pothanur village in Paramathivelur Taluk of Namakkal district, had gone along with his wife Jyothi (38 years), 10-year-old twin sons Deepakesh and Tharakesh, his wifeâ€™s friend Devi (30 years), her daughter Ashvika (7 years) and another relative Rohit, to take a swim in the Cauvery river that runs through Pothanur. According to the police, Saravanan and the others had entered the deep waters and were trapped as a result. Police and firefighters had recovered five of their bodies at the time, while a search was on to find 7-year-old Ashvikaâ€™s body.

